If it seems like forecasts for rain keep falling apart, there’s some truth to that in some areas, at least since the beginning of May. But starting Saturday, there is a strong signal the pattern is shifting to a stormier one. By this time next week, many people may be longing for the beautiful sunshine and low humidity we’ve enjoyed for much of the first third of May.

Beginning late Saturday, when there is the threat of severe storms in the metro region, a front is slated to hover over the region for at least five or six straight days. This front will serve as the focus for a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The risk of severe storms will be most elevated when the front is positioned just north of the District, allowing warm, moist air to flow in from the south. We’ll then find ourselves in the volatile battleground zone where the colder air to the north collides with warm, unstable air.

On Saturday late afternoon and evening, for example, when the front lies right along the Mason-Dixon Line, some big storms could fire off, especially in our northern suburbs, which are in a slight-to-enhanced risk zone for severe storms.



Thunderstorm risk threat on Saturday. (NWS Storm Prediction Center)

Throughout much of the metro region Saturday late afternoon and evening, storms that develop could produce pockets of damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. However, it’s not out of the question that much of the action remains closer to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line.

We’ll have additional details on this storm threat in Saturday’s forecast updates. It’s a day you’ll definitely want to stay weather-aware, especially if you have outdoor plans.

By Sunday, Mother’s Day, the front may sink far enough south that Washington is into much cooler air with highs only in the 60s. This would diminish the storm potential, but some showers along the front could still cause it to be damp. Amazingly, while Washington may end up stuck in the 60s Sunday, Richmond is forecast to see highs in the low 90s!



Sunday afternoon forecast temperatures from NAM model.

Model forecast for much of the next workweek then show the front retreating a bit to the north, allowing our air to turn warm and unstable enough to support thunderstorm chances.

As the front meanders some, some times will be wetter than others, and we’ll have plenty of dry intervals, too. The late afternoon and evening hours will probably present the highest rain chances, aided by the heat of the day, which increases atmospheric instability.



National Weather Service forecast of fronts Monday to Friday next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting one to two inches of rain over the region in the next week, but expect a lot of variability in actual totals. They will depend on the exact location of the front, the track of disturbances that ride along it and where heavy downpours develop.



Seven-day rainfall forecast. (National Weather Service)

We really need the rain, but it’s hard to guarantee

Officially, only a trace of rain has fallen in Washington in the first third of May, meaning nothing measurable. The region is “abnormally dry,” according to the federal drought monitor.



U.S. Drought Monitor as of May 9.

Our lawns and gardens are feeling it, and some people are starting to get impatient.

“You keep telling me it will rain, and it doesn’t and now my newly-planted flowers are going to die from lack of water,” tweeted Jill Cashen.

Similarly J.G. Acker tweeted, “I was counting on not having to water the garden!” after storms eluded parts of the metro region Thursday.

We’ve now entered the time of year when predicting rain becomes more difficult because we’re often trying to forecast where individual storms or batches of storms will form, rather than large areas of rain. When we mention some chance of rain, it means exactly that — a chance, not a guarantee.

Even with the enhanced chances for rain over the next week, we’ll have many days when showers and storms are hit or miss. So everyone is best advised to manage their expectations when it comes to rain forecasts.