A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: I like heat and humidity more than most, but near and above 90 this early is always too soon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy. T-storm late? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Early overnight storms? Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, damp. Daytime highs: 60s to near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got some classic spring seesaw weather ahead this weekend. Today is hot and humid. Tomorrow is relatively cool and clammy. In between, we could see some big storms fire up. The coverage is uncertain, especially in our area. But if anything pops up, watch out. Looking ahead to next week, it’s feeling more summerlike than not.

Today (Saturday): It feels like summer out there. Hot and humid is the story of the day. Long-timers know that hot and humid usually also means a thunderstorm risk. We’ve got that today, although it is highly conditional. In other words, we may not see anything form, but if something does, it could be quite intense — especially north of town up toward the Maryland/Pennsylvania border region. Under partly cloudy skies, we should make near and above 90 in most spots. We’ll watch a front to the north to see whether any storms can spark south of it. If they do, there’s a chance for all hazards, including big hail and perhaps a tornado. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: We’ll still be watching the big storm risk into the evening. With time, eyes may turn to a more widespread line of storms that forms behind the front. There’s a lot of elevated instability to our north, and there may be a path for this activity to make it here. Models generally weaken it on approach, but do keep an eye and an ear out as we get near and past sunset. Overnight, the front sinks into and through the area, allowing temperatures to fall near 60 by dawn. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): This is one of those days where high temperatures are near midnight. We might spend most of the day in the 60s. I’m a little wary of buying totally in and going way cool, as we are getting deep into May at this point. Unless we are socked in with drizzle and thick clouds, it seems we should at least head into the 60s and perhaps near 70. We will need to watch for a few waves of showers as well. It’s hard to pinpoint timing, but for now it seems like an early and late potential mainly, and I wouldn’t expect it to rain for long if it does. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few showers around, and perhaps some storms early. Otherwise, the front is starting to head back north, so maybe some low clouds and fog develop. Lows are in the near-60 to mid-60 range. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

It’s more of the same on Monday overall. That said, it’s possibly a big change from Sunday. That’s because our friendly front may drift back north through the area. I wouldn’t necessarily bet on it just yet, but it does seem likely to try. With time, temperatures should head toward 80 or so. Clouds are mixed with sun and we could see some showers or storms, especially late in the day. Confidence: Medium

We should get deeper into the warm air on Tuesday, but the pattern remains rather similar with a frontal zone through the region. This is a recipe for continued shower and storm chances, particularly late in the day. Highs should rise to right around 90. Confidence: Medium