* Severe thunderstorm watch for Loudoun and Frederick counties through 11 p.m. *

3:10 p.m. update

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Frederick and Loudoun counties and locations to the northwest through 11 p.m. Storms which form in this zone could produce damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail to the size of golf balls.



Area under severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. (National Weather Service)

Some storms are starting to fire off in eastern Ohio and southwest Pennsylvania. Those storms should increase in coverage over the next few hours as they head east-southeast.

Short-term modeling indicates we probably won’t see too much storm activity in the Washington region through at least 6 p.m. and whatever storms form may take until after dark to arrive. But stay tuned for additional updates as it is possible that the severe thunderstorm watch will be extended east later this afternoon or early this evening.

Original post

Temperatures are soaring this summerlike Saturday. Humidity is up, and there’s a cold front nearing our region. These are common ingredients for a recipe of strong to severe storms, and we continue to watch that risk for late today and through this evening.

Severe storms today will be likeliest closer to the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, but remnants could impact the D.C. region, especially this evening. We can’t rule out an isolated storm popping up locally before that either. Everything in mind, it does seem that our best chance of rain and rumbles in the immediate area comes in the hours after sunset.

Storm dashboard

Approximate window when storms are most likely: 6 to 10 p.m. Loudoun, Frederick, and Howard counties 7 to 11 p.m. Montgomery County and the District 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fairfax and Prince George’s counties and to the southeast

Storm duration: 30 to 60 minutes in any one location

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent in northern Maryland. 50 percent in immediate area (within one county from D.C.). 40 percent in southern suburbs.

Storm motion: Northwest to southeast

Likely storm effects: Downpours, lightning

Possible storm effects: Damaging winds, small to medium hail

Very small chance of: Large hail, isolated tornado

Rainfall potential: Averaging 0.1 to 0.5 inches, but locally higher amounts possible

The D.C. region will continue to experience a hot day with humidity levels becoming a tad on the uncomfortable side this afternoon. These conditions will also breed plenty of buoyant air, to the point that late day thunderstorms may fire. The storms are expected to be confined to frontal boundary sliding slowly south out of Pennsylvania, as shown below. A weak wave of low pressure will develop along the front, in the vicinity of Harrisburg and slide east overnight.



Today’s surface map. (National Weather Service)

Winds aloft are also concurrently increasing, out of the west, as this surface low takes shape. This will increase the wind shear across our region throughout the rest of the day. The combination of buoyant air, wind shear, and the approach of a frontal boundary sets the stage for potentially severe weather.

Accordingly, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Storm Prediction Center has set the outlook for the immediate D.C. region for a “slight risk” of severe thunderstorms (Level 2 on a 5-point threat scale; shown below). For Washington and its immediate suburbs, there is a 15 percent damaging wind probability, along with 15 percent for hail and 2 percent for tornado. The risk of damaging straight-line wind climbs to 30 percent in the small enhanced outlook zone.



Today’s storm risk map from the Storm Prediction Center as of this morning. (National Weather Service)

Across north-central Maryland (north of Montgomery County), and including Baltimore, the risk has been elevated to enhanced (Level 3).

One factor that may mitigate widespread severe activity near Washington is a westerly wind in the low levels of the atmosphere, as revealed by the morning weather balloon launch at Dulles International Airport. This means airflow approaching Washington will have descended the Appalachians, which tends to dry the air and suppress uplift needed to initiate storms. Additionally, forecast models suggest that the atmosphere may actually attempt to stabilize a bit through mid-afternoon (caused by air descending from a higher altitude), which could inhibit convective cloud growth.

Those forecast models show a band of showers and thunderstorms confined to the immediate front, along the Mason-Dixon Line, through early evening (animation shown below). After 7 to 8 p.m., this band sags southeast, as the cold front advances southward, and activity eventually begins to impact Loudoun, Frederick, Montgomery and Howard counties. By roughly 10 p.m. or so, activity could be reaching Washington. However, convective intensity seems likely to wane deeper into the evening, as we lose the destabilizing influence of the sun.



Simulated radar from 2 p.m. this afternoon through 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It highlights our main rain risk coming after dark. (Pivotal Weather)

In summary, we believe the main convective threat will stay north of the D.C. region this afternoon.

If you have plans for this afternoon, timing may work in our favor today; if things end up as expected, once the band of storms moves in, it will probably be evening. Available buoyant energy will be waning. The approximate likelihood of storms decreases from 60 percent across northern Maryland, down to 50 percent in the immediate D.C. region and 40 percent farther south. This is not to say that a stray storm or won’t become severe, locally. However, widespread severe activity appears to be on the less probable side. The greatest threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts and pea- to nickel-size hail.

We will closely monitor the situation through the evening, for any watches issued, and perhaps eventually some warnings as well. Again, we cannot rule out that an isolated intense cell or two will pop up late this afternoon ahead of the main storm band. If that happens, prepare to take quick action as it could be rough. These front-running cells, if they form, are the most likely to have larger hail and even potentially a tornado.

Through midnight and into the early morning, isolated to scattered showers continue, and a cooler airflow from the northeast becomes established. Temperatures may struggle to reach 70 on Sunday, with overcast conditions and spotty showers. We’ll be on the cool side of the front, as a wave of low pressure tracks eastward away from our region. More on that in our morning forecast.