TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not an ideal forecast for Mother’s Day, but the showers won’t last all day and temperatures ain’t bad.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning showers/storm possible. Highs: 60s to 70s

Tonight: Chance of evening showers/storm. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s

Tomorrow: Warming back up, late-day t’storms? Highs: 80s

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

I wish I had better news for all of our matriarchal followers out there, as you definitely deserve better than today’s forecast. That being said, it’s not all bad for our Mother’s Day. Morning showers and maybe a thunderstorm are the main concern until another chance of storms this evening. Otherwise temperatures vary quite a bit across the area today, with warmer and sometimes stormy conditions through midweek.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Mother’s Day): A stalled cold front means your forecast high may differ nearly 20 degrees depending on if you’re reading in Frederick (low 60s) or Fredericksburg (near 80), with the transition zone set up right across the metro area. It also means the likelihood of some morning showers and maybe a thunderstorm, with only slight chances for a few showers during the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s area-wide probably stay in the 60s from Washington to the north and east during the afternoon while popping into the 70s south and west of the Beltway. Skies should stay mostly cloudy throughout, along with a light wind from the east-southeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Shower chances increase again after 6 p.m. or so, with perhaps a thunderstorm. Shower chances then diminish overnight, leaving behind cloudy skies and a few patches of fog. Temperatures don’t drop off all that much, settling in the upper 50s to mid-60s for lows with continued light winds. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re back in the warm sector by Monday, and that allows the heat and humidity to build once again. It’s not overly sunny, but even partial sun should be enough to send highs back into the 80s, as winds stay light and variable in direction. Showers and thunderstorms seem like a decent bet again later in the afternoon into the evening as instability builds, and a few could be strong to severe. Outside of any storms, winds are generally light and out of the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms remain possible into the early to mid-evening, before rain chances wane mid- to late evening with the loss of daytime heating. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy, warm and muggy, with light winds and a summery feel as lows hold up in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium



Storm clouds over Washington yesterday as seen from Rosslyn. (Garrett Fulce via Twitter)

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday continue that summery feel with a warm and humid air mass in place. Tuesday highs should climb to near 90 with Wednesday highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both days as well, with the best chances coming late afternoon into the evening. Tuesday night and Wednesday night are mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium