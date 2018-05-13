9:25 p.m. update: As storms, which mainly focused south of Interstate 66, have faded, the severe thunderstorm watch in that area has been discontinued. Scattered showers and storms remain possible into the overnight hours but should not be severe.

Original post from 5:17 p.m.

How was your Sunday weather? Well, it depended on which side of the cold front you were on. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures jumped into the mid- to upper 80s in central Virginia. Closer to D.C., afternoon temperatures fell from the low 70s to 60 to 65 degrees.

In the places where the sun popped out west and south of the District, there is a chance of some intense thunderstorms later this evening. A few of these storms could produce damaging winds and hail, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. See the map below:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of MD, OH, PA, VA, WV until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/o5Pds5tZDi — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 13, 2018

But, for most of us, cool and cloudy conditions will continue to be the narrative, perhaps interrupted by a shower or less-intense storm.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Overcast conditions will continue within about a one-county radius of the District and to the north. We’re anticipating an area of isolated showers and storms to show up on radar through about 6 or 7 p.m. Some of these storms could become severe in locations where the sun has been out for several hours. Otherwise, expect some showers to move through the D.C. area after 6 p.m., ending before midnight. Cloudy overnight with temperatures around 60 degrees. Some patchy fog is likely to develop just before daybreak.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.



Storms approach Union Market on May 12. (Kelly Brown via Flickr ).

Tomorrow (Monday): Overcast and cool with some areas of patchy fog hanging around through midmorning. We will need to watch how far north the previously stalled-out cold front wants to move tomorrow, as where it ends up will make a huge difference in the weather we can expect. It appears that the front may move just north of D.C., causing temperatures to jump into the low to mid-80s tomorrow with dew points in the mid-60s. And that warm and humid air mass could increase our chances of seeing some afternoon thunderstorms. However, this forecast is highly uncertain, even less than 24 hours out. Should the front not make it to D.C., we would remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Rainfall totals: The map below is a bit “noisy,” so feel free to use this map for a more clear picture of how much rain fell last night and early this morning. The District and its surrounding suburbs generally ended up with 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain. The real jackpot for rainfall amounts came with some of the strong storm cells that rolled through Baltimore and St Mary’s County. Radar returns indicate that 1.5 to 2 inches of rain fell from those cells.



Regional rainfall totals through 8 a.m. this morning. Via NOAA

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.