TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Muggy with more late-day storms possible. This is getting old already.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds, shower chance. Some afternoon sun, possible storms. Highs: 79-85.

Tonight: Possible evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Lows: 64-69.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, and hot. Late day storm chance. Highs: 87-92.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Welcome to what’s likely the wettest week of spring so far. Rain is possible every day this week, and some big storms could pop, too, especially late in the day early this week. During the second half of the week, tropical moisture surges north and while storm intensity may lessen, we may see more widespread rain and even some flooding concerns. The weather settles some by the weekend, but we still may not be able to totally shake shower chances.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): We’ll have some areas of low clouds and fog early this morning, and we’ll need to watch out for a passing shower through midday. In the afternoon, it turns partly sunny, warm and humid (dew points in the upper 60s), with highs probably reaching into the 80s. By late in the day, some storms could erupt (at least a 50-50 chance), a few of which could be strong to severe. Winds are light, mainly from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening storms are possible, and some may be intense. But they should wane around sunset in most areas. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy and muggy with lows from 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the week’s hottest day. Skies are partly sunny and, thanks to light winds from the south, temperatures soar up to near 90. For yet another day, scattered late-day storms are likely to track through the region and a few may be intense. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms are probably around in the evening, progressing northwest to southeast. Skies are mostly cloudy most of the night, with a chance of a few showers lingering through the overnight hours. Lows fall into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A flow of tropical moisture from the south on Wednesday means showers are possible at any time but most likely into the afternoon and early evening, when there may be some thunder as well. Considerable cloud cover means it’s not as hot as Tuesday, with highs closer to 80. Scattered showers remain possible at night but shouldn’t be as numerous, as lows fall into the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday and Friday may be quite wet as the remnants of a tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico ooze up the East Coast. Showers are likely and could be heavy at times, especially late Thursday into Friday morning. We may have some flooding issues depending on where the core of the rain tracks. Highs both days are in the 70s with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

By the weekend, the bulk of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico disturbance should have shifted north of the region. Still, high pressure off the East Coast will continue acting like a pump, funneling moist, humid air over the region, meaning still a small chance of showers both days. But we should have plenty of dry intervals, with highs near 80 and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium