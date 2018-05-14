* Live severe weather updates through the evening | Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. *

It took a good chunk of the day to get out of the clouds and cooler weather of this morning. We did so just in time to have a big line of storms knocking on our doorstep. They’ll roll through the region this evening, probably bringing some damaging winds along the way. We don’t get much of a respite in this active pattern, as storms probably return again late Tuesday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms drops from the northwest to southeast across the region over the course of the evening. Outside some isolated activity ahead of the line, things pick up in west and northwest parts of our area over the next hour or so, and then it all moves southeast through and past sunset. I think the immediate area is dealing with this in the period near sunset. Get the details from our live storm post.

Storms with strong winds and a potential for hail are expected to reach the D.C metro region between 6 and 8 p.m. on May 14. (Jason Samenow,Patrick Martin/The Washington Post)

Once storms end, it’s kind of soupy. Dew points are around 70, which means temperatures don’t fall too far tonight. In fact, lows are mostly in the near-70 to mid-70s range.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Remember Saturday? This is a lot like that. Humidity is high. Temperatures are high. Skies are murky but also filled with sun. By afternoon we’re looking northwest toward what could be a powerful line of storms. We might even see a few pop up locally before that. All severe hazards — hail, strong winds, even a tornado — are possible. The biggest risk is probably wind, if and when that line makes it here. Highs are near and above 90.

More storms: We do it again Tuesday. This frontal boundary refuses to leave our area, and strong winds aloft keep on moving by. Significant levels of instability are likely during our hot afternoon. This will set the stage for another line of storms. A question around here may be timing. If it comes in late enough, we could be spared the worst.



Big time instability in our region Tuesday per the NAM model. (Pivotal Weather)



A line of storms forecast by the NAM late Tuesday. (Pivotal Weather)

