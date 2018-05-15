A spiderweb in Laurel, Md., on a humid morning. (Lorie Shaull)

*Flash Flood Watch for northern half of area from 3pm until late tonight*

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Hotter and a bit more humid, with late-day thunder rumble … an early summer grumble.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hotter, p.m. storms. Highs: 88 to 93

Tonight: Showers/storms. Lows: 65 to 70

Tomorrow: Cloudy, showers/storms. Highs: 79 to 83

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wow — after a dry pattern in recent weeks, we have pivoted sharply to wet. Temperatures soar today into the low 90s in many spots and we need to watch again for severe weather risks this evening. Then temperatures pull back through the weekend, although still warmer than normal, with daily highs from the middle 70s to middle 80s.

After some early morning scattered showers and storms with lingering clouds, skies become mostly sunny later in morning with hotter weather as temperatures crank up to the upper 80s and low 90s along with moderate humidity. Scattered storms pop up *again* later in the afternoon into the evening, and some of them could be severe with hail and gusty winds. Winds from the southwest blow from 5 to 10 mph but occasionally reach about 15 mph with higher gusts (especially around later-day storms). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms could still be strong to severe, but then overnight showers and rumbles of thunder at times under cloudy skies and lows in the 60s to about 70. Rainfall from later Tuesday ranges from one-quarter to half an inch, with locally higher totals as much as three-fourths of an inch to 1.25 inches. Light winds from the south shift to come from the north late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs ranging through the upper 70s to low 80s for the most part, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms yet again — mostly in the afternoon. Humidity is moderate (noticeable but not at severe summer levels). Light winds, except around thunderstorms. Rain totals could be from about a tenth of an inch to a half-inch, locally heavier around storms again. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers again. Lows dip into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday continue to see a very active pattern, with cloudy skies, scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms. Remnants of a gulf tropical system roll into the area at some point in this time window, with the potential for some really heavy rain (the current thinking is maybe more on Friday). We could be dealing with some flash-flood watches and warnings in this period as well. Highs aim for the middle 70s to low 80s, along with moderate humidity; lows Thursday and Friday night (with more showers) are mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend should not be quite as wet as Thursday and Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we still see showers at times both days (especially Saturday), with warm highs in the lower to middle 80s, along with moderate humidity. Saturday night lows range through the 60s to about 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium