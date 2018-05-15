* Flash flood watch 3 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday except southern areas *

Wednesday’s forecast: More rain likely

5:40 p.m. update: Will storms to our southwest and north connect?

In short, probably.

A wide view of weather radar shows an intense squall line from south central Pennsylvania through eastern New England, and a second broken line of storms bubbling up to our southwest along Interstate 81 in Central Virginia. Model indicate they will try to connect between 6 and 8 p.m. in the northern and western parts of our region. The Virginia line will grow to the northeast while the Pennsylvania line expands to the southwest.



5:30 p.m. radar snapshot. (National Weather Service)

By 8 or 9 p.m., storms should be numerous in the immediate area.

Our next update will be around 7 p.m. or when storms start developing close to the area, whichever is first.

4:10 p.m. update: Atmosphere is juiced for storms

Temperatures have soared into the upper 80s in Washington and it is very humid (dew points in the low 70s). This signifies a very moist atmosphere that storms moving into later will be to draw from. While our greatest concern is the potential for heavy rain and flooding, there is more than enough atmospheric instability not to rule out a damaging wind threat, especially for storms that arrive before sundown.



Map shows convective available energy which is essentially fuel for storms. Anything above 2,000 is high for this region. This afternoon’s value is around 4,000. (National Weather Service)

Short-term models show the line of storms that begin in south central Pennsylvania and continue into New England expanding southeast toward our region between 6 and 8 p.m.

Original post from 2:15 p.m.

For the fifth time in six days, the Washington region faces the likelihood of thunderstorms late Tuesday, mostly between about 6 p.m. and midnight. A few storms could be strong to severe, but damaging winds and hail should be less widespread compared with Monday.

Flash flooding is the biggest concern. Washington and many surrounding areas have received over two inches of rain in the past few days, and soil is becoming saturated.



Radar-estimated rainfall over the past week. (National Weather Service)

On Tuesday evening, storm cells may pass repeatedly over some of the same locations. This could cause the levels of creeks to rise rapidly and standing water on roads. If you encounter a flooded road when driving, it is unsafe to attempt to drive across as it is difficult to judge the water depth. Turn around, don’t drown.

While we can’t pinpoint where the heaviest will fall, one to three inches of new rainfall is possible this evening within a county radius of the District and to the north. The heavy rain potential has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday for this area.

More storms likely late today & thru tonight. While there may be isolated instances of damaging wind & hail, the bigger threat will be from heavy rain & potential for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 3pm-1am for much of the area. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/NtYzJQsDeY — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 15, 2018

Rain and storms could make getting to and leaving the Washington Capitals playoff game a nuisance (allow extra time) and result in postponement of the National-Yankees showdown.

While a few pop-up storms could develop in the late afternoon, we expect the bulk of the rain to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight, arriving first in our northern and northwest areas.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms 5 to 7 p.m.: Northern Maryland 6 to 8 p.m.: Montgomery, Loudoun and Howard counties 7 to 9 p.m.: Rest of the metro region, excluding far-southern suburbs 8 to 10 p.m.: Far-southern suburbs, including Southern Maryland

Storm duration: Up to several hours

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 50 to 90 percent from south to north

Storm motion: Northwest to southeast

Likely storm effects: Downpours, lightning, areas of flooding

Possible storm effects: Strong winds, small- to medium-size hail

Very small chance of: Damaging winds, large hail

Rainfall potential: Average of one inch along Interstate 66 and Route 50 north. Locally up to three inches or more. Decreasing amounts to the south, 0.1 to 0.75 inches.





Rainfall forecast from high-resolution Canadian model. This is just a model to show a general idea. Actual amounts will vary.

Discussion

Our region’s atmosphere is recovering from Monday and early Tuesday morning’s thunderstorm activity. A large pool of cooler downdraft air (called an outflow) has been left behind areawide, which has temporarily stabilized the atmosphere. However, warm air arriving on southerly winds and strong sun under largely cloud-free skies will rapidly destabilize the atmosphere this afternoon. Computer models suggest we will reach low 90s in spots, with high humidity.

There is some evidence that Monday’s frontal boundary, which served as the focus for storms, has retreated into central Pennsylvania. Forecast models suggest that the front will shift back south through the afternoon, crossing through the District this evening, stalling south of the region Wednesday morning. With this front returning and plowing into an unstable air mass, we are again set for evening thunderstorms.



Front forecast Tuesday evening. (National Weather Service)

The amount of buoyant energy available to fuel thunderstorms areawide is expected to become significant later today, reaching a level at which a few strong to severe storms are possible. The front is likely to organize these storms into a broken line, oriented WSW-ENE and sagging southward across the Mason-Dixon Line during early evening. Additionally, a cluster or two of storms may crop up across the greater D.C. region (south of the line) in the very unstable air mass, triggered by air converging along Monday’s remnant outflow boundaries.



HRRR model simulation of radar between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) suggests that the area of greatest severe threat (Enhanced Risk, Level 3 out of 5) will lie far to our northeast in the vicinity of a wave of low pressure. The environment northeast of us also contains stronger wind shear (winds increasing with altitude). We are in a more marginal risk zone for severe storms.



Severe storm risk levels for Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

The threat of severe storms will increase from south to north, from Northern Virginia and the District toward Pennsylvania. Regionally, the widespread risk is probably greatest along the Mason-Dixon Line.

By the time the possible line of storms works south toward the District during the evening, the atmosphere will probably stabilize, reducing storm severity. Any scattered storms that erupt ahead of this line in the late afternoon and early evening hours may reach strong to potentially severe levels. Here, the degree of instability and wind shear will be ideal for organized, multicell storms.

SPC suggests a 5 to 15 percent risk of damaging wind from south to north in our region (much less than Monday’s 45 percent chance) and 5 percent chance of large hail.

As mentioned, the hazard of greatest concern is heavy rain and flooding as westerly winds blow parallel to the front oriented west to east over the area, causing what’s known as training — when storm cells track over the same areas repeatedly.