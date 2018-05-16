TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Not as hot and steamy, but scattered showers and storms still spoil another spring day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers & storms, cooler. Highs: mid-70s

Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows: 60s

Tomorrow: Scattered showers & storms. Highs: near 70 to mid-70s

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Remember that narrow window of spring bliss, just after our winter that would never end and just before Noah’s Ark Season arrived? A stalled front has us stuck in the mud into the weekend, with numerous showers and potentially steadier and heavier rain by Friday that could cause flooding in some parts of the area.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Wednesday): We’re on the cooler northern side of a stalled front today. But it’s still warm and humid enough for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The severe potential should be less than the past couple of days, but some storms could still be heavy rainers, with isolated severe winds possible. Temperatures that start the day near 70 only rise into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers continue this evening and overnight, with a rumble of thunder possible as well. Lows fall back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm, and highs near 70 to the mid-70s. Isn’t this fun? Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: If anything, rain becomes steadier and heavier, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams our way. Lows drop into the 60s again. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Rain continues moderate to heavy at times on Friday, and we could be dealing with some flooding issues by this point with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Showers are likely to continue Friday night and Saturday, with somewhat warmer Saturday highs in the 70s as the front starts to move north again. Confidence: Low-Medium

Still a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday, but this period also has the best chance of seeing some dry spells, with Sunday highs in the 80s. Confidence: Low