* Flood watch Thursday afternoon through Friday evening, except southern suburbs *

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers, possible p.m. thunder. Highs: 70-74

Tonight: Showers/storms with locally heavy rain. Lows: 60-64

Tomorrow: Showers/storms with locally heavy rain. Highs: 68-72

FORECAST IN DETAIL

I think we can safely say the drought is over, and, unfortunately, the flood watch is on. Locally heavy rains are likely at times starting later today and continue Friday and possibly into Saturday. Both today and Friday, daily rainfall records could fall. Showers are more limited by later in the weekend, but tropical air will surge in Sunday to Monday, leading to sauna-like conditions.

Today (Thursday): Any showers this morning are more patchy and intermittent, but they should increase in the afternoon and into the evening. Locally, heavy rains are possible, especially where any thunderstorms develop. Common rain amounts by evening may reach a half-inch to an inch, but expect a lot of variability. Breezes are light from the northeast and help to keep highs only in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Widespread rains with embedded thunderstorms are likely through the night. One to two inches of rain could fall, with locally heavier (and lighter) amounts possible. Flooding in low-lying areas is a risk. Patchy fog is expected with only light east winds. Lows hold in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Rain/thunderstorms should be frequent so the flood risk remains a concern. Up to another one to three inches of rain could fall. Light east winds hold down highs to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower frequency and intensity may diminish as the night progresses, but small pockets of heavy rain and flooding may still linger. Lows slip to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



Heavy rain May 14 at 14th and G Street in the District. (Kevin Ambrose)

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday has a risk of showers, which could be heavy, especially in the morning. Showers could taper off in the afternoon or wait until night to substantially taper off. Highs warm to the mid- to upper 70s and lows only fall to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Breaks in the clouds Sunday are welcome but southerly winds push in tropical air, with highs rising to uncomfortable mid-80s. Showers become more likely later in the day into the overnight hours but should be widely scattered in nature. Some areas could actually have a dry day. Lows settle in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday sees showers become more active as the day progresses. Highs in the mid-80s feel more uncomfortable, factoring in high humidity. Confidence: Medium