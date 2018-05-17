* Flood watch Thursday afternoon through Friday evening, except far southern suburbs *

The rain keeps on coming, and in many ways we’ve only just gotten started. It seems the region enjoys going from months of fairly dry weather to picking up a whole season or more worth of rain in a few days. The story remains a soggy one tonight and through Friday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: We continue to see waves of rain tossed at us from the south. It probably won’t rain steadily all night, and we may actually end up with a sizable late-night break. Even when it’s not raining steadily, it will be very damp and humid with at least some drizzle. Temperatures don’t move far, as we reach lows in the low to mid-60s.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): If it’s not raining steadily and potentially heavily when you wake up, it seems likely to do so at some point in the morning. From there, we’ll likely see rain much of the day. It can definitely add up in spots and cause increasing flooding concerns. Jason Samenow has the details on that. Temperatures again don’t wander far, with highs mainly in the mid-60s or so.



Pedestrians in the District pass under the Route 29 overpass as bands of rain move through the D.C. area on May 17. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Drought update: Every Thursday we get an update from the Drought Monitor. It’s still abnormally dry out there locally, supposedly. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



May 17 drought monitor update. (Drought Monitor)

Imagine we’ll finally lose that idea over the next week…

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.