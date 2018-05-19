* Flood watch until 8 p.m.; Flood warnings across the area *

10:20 a.m. update: The steadiest rain has now moved north of the area. But scattered showers remain possible through the day.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Not much nice about a wet weekend day, especially because the gardens are already well-watered.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More rain, tapering late. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: A few showers possible. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated showers/storms. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is likely to be the soggier day of the weekend. But either way, local sports fields are probably doomed through tomorrow after all the rain we’ve had. The main difference from the past couple of days is warmer temperatures, near or past 70 this afternoon and into the 80s tomorrow. Most of Monday should be mainly dry before rain chances rise again.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Saturday): We could see a bit of a midmorning lull in the rain. But then it may pick up again late morning into midafternoon before tapering off. Flooding remains a concern throughout the day, so be careful on the roads. Morning temperatures remain in the cool mid-50s to near 60, with afternoon highs warming to the upper 60s to low 70s as a warm front tries to push through from south to north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain chances diminish as we head into the evening, although a few showers remain possible through the night. The air remains moist and muggy, with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s as mild winds come from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We finally see some drier air moving in overhead from the west-southwest. But we’re still warm and humid enough overall for a chance of isolated showers and storms. Some periods of sun should help highs to the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Believe it or not, only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium



A nice day for a boat ride yesterday in Hyattsville, Md. (Community Forklift via Twitter

A LOOK AHEAD

Most of Monday looks to be on the dry side as of now, with another system bringing the chance of showers and storms again Monday evening into Tuesday. Highs head for near 80 to the mid-80s both days, with lower humidity. Confidence: Low-Medium