*Flood Watch for D.C. and points to the south until 8 p.m. Flood Warning for the Potomac River and immediate surrounding communities through Monday morning.*

Yes, it’s been a very wet week, but the beginning of the end of our weeks-long deluge is near. Starting tonight and stretching through much of Sunday, the chance of precipitation drops off significantly. In fact, we are likely to see some partial sunshine tomorrow afternoon!

Through tonight: Showers will continue to develop along a frontal boundary that is draped across Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. This boundary will slowly move toward the northeast tonight, taking the organized batch of rain with it. That said, light to moderate showers will linger across the area (especially south and east of D.C.) through much of the evening hours. Temperatures will jump into the low 70s late this afternoon as the front and associated low pressure move away from our area. Drying out after midnight, but remaining mostly cloudy, mild and humid overnight. Lows will be stuck in the upper 60s with dew points values not too far behind. The high dew points and recent plethora of rain will likely result in widespread areas of fog by Sunday morning.

Pedestrians make their way along 13th Street NW on Thursday in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day will start out mostly cloudy with some areas of fog in the morning, but conditions should improve as the day progresses. Winds from the southwest should finally usher in some drier air aloft, which means we will see a break in the clouds and some partial sunshine by late morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will be warm (mid-80s) and the humidity will be elevated as well, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. There is a chance (30 percent) at some isolated afternoon thunderstorms or showers, but I am thinking that most of this action will fire up either north and west of our area or down toward Southern Maryland. Daytime winds will become a bit gusty out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy Sunday night and remaining mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Baseball teams rack up postponements: Friday night’s rainout of the Dodgers-Nationals game was the 35th weather-related postponement of a Major League Baseball game this season. Last year, there were 36 such postponements for the entire season!

