* Flood warning continues through this evening along the Potomac River *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Welcome news with a bit of sun (finally!) and only a chance of a passing shower or storm.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partial sun. Afternoon shower/storm? Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Isolated shower? Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Chance of late-day showers. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Finally we’ve rid ourselves of water relentlessly falling out of the sky. That’s not to say it won’t rain at all today, but much of the day should be dry, with even a bit of sun. The same is true for tomorrow, until rain chances increase again by late afternoon or evening and right on into Tuesday. If you can hold on, we may finally put a pair of dry days together by mid- to late week.

Today (Sunday): Is that? Could it be … the sun?! Yes! It may only be partial sun, but there’s a good chance that the clouds finally break up a bit. Only for it to warm us up, build some instability in the atmosphere, and bring another chance for a passing mid- to late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Womp womp. Whatever, it’s progress. Brighter skies and a steady breeze from the southwest help push highs to the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: After a partly cloudy evening, a front moves south of us overnight, and that means a chance of drizzle/fog/mist as winds come from the northeast. Otherwise, just the chance of an isolated shower, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Any fog/mist should lift fairly early and give us at least some peeks of sunshine. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy, with highs heading for the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll also need to watch for an area of showers and possibly thunderstorms approaching from the west-southwest late afternoon or toward evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances increase during the evening, with some rain likely overnight, and perhaps a thunderstorm mixed in as well. Nothing new there. Periods of dense fog/mist are possible too, with overnight lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A stalled front means more gray, damp conditions for Tuesday, with occasional showers a pretty good bet. As such, don’t expect temperatures to get any higher than the mid- to upper 70s. Showers wane Tuesday night, as winds from the west and northwest finally start to bring in some drier air. Skies stay mostly cloudy though with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

The front lingers close enough Wednesday for the chance of a few lingering showers. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s to mid-80s for highs under partly sunny skies. The early outlook for Thursday and Friday is dry, sunny and warm, so at least there’s hope. Confidence: Low-Medium