

A flooded Tidal Basin at dawn. (wolfkann via Flickr

So that’s what the sun looks like! Some of us got a bit of sunshine late Saturday afternoon, but we are all in on the sunny action today. Of course, that came with a significant jump in temperature and humidity levels. In fact, it almost feels as though we’ve jumped right into summer. Beggars can’t be choosers, though. I think most of us are just happy that we’ve finally got a day without overcast skies and drenching rain.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: It stays warm and muggy through the early evening, before a weakening cold front sweeps through the area sometime around sunset. Some showers and thunderstorms will pop up ahead of the front, but their coverage will be spotty at best, with most of the organized action staying south of the city. Warm and humid overnight with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the upper 60s with dew-point values in the low 60s.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly sunny skies should persist into the early afternoon before the cloud cover thickens in the early evening. The increase in cloud cover should keep high temperatures limited from the upper 70s to low 80s, with humidity levels more moderate than they are today. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase overnight tomorrow night, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Yes, it’s been wet: The following tweets perfectly summarize just how wet it has been around Washington.

#DCA has had at least 1/4" of #rain each of the last 7 days. This is the longest streak on record for the #DC area. Previous longest was 5 days (in 2011, 2009, 1975, 1950, 1942 and 1937). — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 20, 2018

YTD accumulated #precipitation in the #DCwx area has climbed from below the 25th percentile rank to above the 75th percentile rank over the past month and now stands ~3 inches above the long-term mean through May 19. Data analyzed back to 1900. pic.twitter.com/A3Fr1tKD48 — Greg Carbin (@GCarbin) May 20, 2018

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.