

The sunshine along Arlington’s Bluemont Junction Trail on Sunday. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A second straight mostly rain-free day? Pinch me.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Near 80.

Tonight: Showers possible late. Lows: 60-65.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Last week, it rained every day except Sunday. This week, we won’t see such a rainy repeat. But we will have some chances for showers and storms between late Monday and Wednesday, and then again during the second half of the holiday weekend. Through Saturday, at least, it’s quite warm — near and above 80 degrees each day.

Today (Monday): We have a second straight day to try to dry out. For much of it, we should have partly sunny skies. Winds from the northeast (around 10 mph) mean it’s not as hot as Sunday, but it’s still a little humid as highs climb to near 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase and, after midnight, some showers are likely to pass through the region as a warm front lifts north. Lows range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We may have some lingering showers in the morning, and then perhaps a break from the rain in the late morning through midafternoon hours when skies brighten. But a weak cold front approaches during the late afternoon and evening, with showers likely, and perhaps a thundershower. Before the rain, highs head to around 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening showers and thundershowers are reasonably likely, but most activity should shut off after dark. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The balance of Wednesday should be dry, but Tuesday’s front may hover close enough to the region for some showers and thundershowers, especially in the southern part of our region during the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s partly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances are over everywhere by the nighttime hours, as lows range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium

Thursday through Saturday looks like a very solid, summery stretch. Each day is warm, with highs in the low 80s Thursday, warming to the mid- to upper 80s Friday and Saturday as overnight lows are mostly in the 60s. Rain chances are minimal until maybe late Saturday when some scattered showers and storms could develop as humidity rises. Confidence: Medium

The details for Sunday and Memorial Day are really fuzzy but we’ll need to watch another possible surge of moisture coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. It could make for another couple of soggy, unsettled days. If it rains, high temperatures might be held down into the 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium