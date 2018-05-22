

Baby prairie dogs at the National Zoo. (Angela N.)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: A forecast only the mushrooms and mold couldn’t scold.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, showers, storms. Highs: 77 to 82

Tonight: Few showers, cloudy. Lows: 63 to 68

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs: 82 to 86

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Another weather system triggers showers and storms today, with some lingering chances tonight and tomorrow, too. Thursday and Friday aim for sunny, pleasant and warm conditions, while our holiday weekend ahead is a bit more challenging. There’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, with more of a widespread rain potential on Monday, Memorial Day. Temperatures should at least run mostly in the 80s from Wednesday to Sunday (with cooler 70s Monday).

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Tuesday): Scattered showers this morning and then showers with some thunderstorms this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, with warm temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some thunderstorms could deliver heavy downpours and gusty winds. Light winds from the south at about 5 mph help maintain moderate humidity levels. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with mainly early scattered showers or maybe a lingering evening thunderstorm. Lows dip into the lower 60s in the outer suburbs to the upper 60s in the city. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overall rain totals from today into tonight range from a tenth to a quarter-inch, with some spots closer to a half-inch. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Becoming partly sunny and warmer with low to middle 80s for highs, along with the chance of an isolated shower or thundershower, especially for western to southern sections. Moderate humidity in the morning to midday starts to dry out by later in the afternoon. Light winds shift around but mostly come from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph later in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cooler thanks to less humidity as lows dip into the upper 50s in the outer suburbs and middle 60s in town. Light breezes blow from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are Nice Day contenders thanks to sunny skies, highs in the lower to middle 80s, and relatively lower humidity (dew points mainly in the 50s). Friday has a chance to edge into the upper 80s in spots. Just a few clouds around and comfortable humidity for Thursday night, too, with lows in the 50s to lower 60s. A bit more humidity starts to creep in Friday night under mostly clear skies and with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The Memorial Day weekend is a more challenging forecast. Saturday is aiming to be the hottest day, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s under partly sunny skies and with moderate humidity. There’s also a chance for pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night could also see a few showers or storms, with muggier lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday runs a bit cloudier and not quite as warm, with highs in the low 80s and more scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday night into Memorial Day looks showery and cooler, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s into Monday morning and highs in the 70s for Memorial Day. Confidence: Low-Medium