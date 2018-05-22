*Severe Thunderstorm Watch for D.C. and surrounding counties until 9 p.m.*

A line thunderstorms is organizing to our northwest as we speak, poised to make the evening commute a wet one. We got into a little bit of sunshine around the D.C. area, which should help destabilize the environment a bit and increase the possibility of some of these storms reaching the severe threshold. That said, I think most of us just end up with some rumbles of thunder, flashes of lightning and heavy rain, with the later hazard posing the biggest threat, considering how saturated the ground remains after last week. Angela has the details and updates on the storms here.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: Thunderstorms approach from the northwest sometime after 4 p.m. Some of these storms may become severe, with damaging gusts and small hail possible. Regardless of any severe designation, all of these storms have the potential to drop a quick one to two inches of rain, especially toward the southeast of the District, where the storms may linger a bit longer. Anywhere that does see prolonged, heavy rainfall runs the risk of some flash flooding, as rivers and streams remain high.

Storms should move east of our area around sunset. Another line of weakening storms (associated with a cold front) looks like it will move through the area after midnight. Beyond that, it’s partly cloudy and humid overnight. Low temperatures and dew points will be stuck in the mid-60s.

A pink azalea in Rock Creek by Edward Wood via Flickr

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some lingering showers early will quickly give way to mostly sunny skies by late morning. Tomorrow should end up being a really nice day, as we have the benefit of a northwest wind ushering in drier and more pleasant air. High temperatures should reach the low 80s by the afternoon, and dew points will fall back into the upper 50s with a light northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear and comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the low 60s.

Official rain totals from last week: The numbers are in. Check out the NWS official rainfall totals around the area from May 12 to May 20.



It was a wet six-day period for the DMV.

