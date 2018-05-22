The evening rush could be stormy for some of us Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Conditions really aren’t that favorable for widespread severe thunderstorms, but models have been hinting at the possibility of a squall line this evening, with the highest risk being just south of the Beltway.

The Storm Prediction Center has part of the Washington region in a “slight” risk of severe weather, which means scattered severe storms are possible, although they will probably be short-lived. The main hazard in these storms will be strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms 3 p.m. — Interstate 81 3-4 p.m. — Northern Virginia 4-5 p.m. — Fauquier, Prince William, Beltway 5-6 p.m. — East and southeast suburbs

Storm duration: One to two hours

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 to 90 percent from north to south

Storm motion: Northwest to southeast

Likely storm effects: Strong winds, downpours, isolated flash flooding, lightning

Possible storm effects: Small- to medium-size hail

Very small chance of: Damaging winds, large hail

Rainfall potential: Up to two inches in the heaviest storms

If clouds thin out this afternoon, we might get enough heating to feed a line of storms later this evening. Clouds are most likely to break up around and south of the Beltway, which is why that region has a higher risk than the northern suburbs.

“It is plausible that a cluster of storms will intensify along the Blue Ridge vicinity this afternoon and spread east-southeastward toward the I-95 corridor by late afternoon/early evening,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote in its Tuesday outlook. “Damaging winds would be the primary hazard.”

Both the high-resolution NAM and the HRRR models expect storms to move through later this afternoon and evening. The HRRR suggests that storms could enter the immediate metro area by 4 p.m.