The evening rush could be stormy for some of us Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Conditions really aren’t that favorable for widespread severe thunderstorms, but models have been hinting at the possibility of a squall line this evening, with the highest risk being just south of the Beltway.
The Storm Prediction Center has part of the Washington region in a “slight” risk of severe weather, which means scattered severe storms are possible, although they will probably be short-lived. The main hazard in these storms will be strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Storm dashboard
- Approximate arrival time for storms
- 3 p.m. — Interstate 81
- 3-4 p.m. — Northern Virginia
- 4-5 p.m. — Fauquier, Prince William, Beltway
- 5-6 p.m. — East and southeast suburbs
- Storm duration: One to two hours
- Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 to 90 percent from north to south
- Storm motion: Northwest to southeast
- Likely storm effects: Strong winds, downpours, isolated flash flooding, lightning
- Possible storm effects: Small- to medium-size hail
- Very small chance of: Damaging winds, large hail
- Rainfall potential: Up to two inches in the heaviest storms
If clouds thin out this afternoon, we might get enough heating to feed a line of storms later this evening. Clouds are most likely to break up around and south of the Beltway, which is why that region has a higher risk than the northern suburbs.
“It is plausible that a cluster of storms will intensify along the Blue Ridge vicinity this afternoon and spread east-southeastward toward the I-95 corridor by late afternoon/early evening,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote in its Tuesday outlook. “Damaging winds would be the primary hazard.”
Both the high-resolution NAM and the HRRR models expect storms to move through later this afternoon and evening. The HRRR suggests that storms could enter the immediate metro area by 4 p.m.