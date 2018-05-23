

A squall line over the Chesapeake Bay off North Beach, Md., on May 22. (Ray K. Saunders/The Washington Post)

8/10: Increasing sun + decreasing humidity = solid spring day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Most of us would probably prefer the pleasantness of the next few days to be shifted to the holiday weekend, which at the moment looks a bit unsettled. But we might as well enjoy the rest of the workweek while we can and then hope for a salvageable weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Clouds linger through early- to midmorning as a cold front comes through, but we should turn partly sunny and pleasant by late morning into afternoon. Morning temperatures rise out of the 60s into the 70s, with afternoon highs near 80 to the low 80s. Humidity gradually decreases throughout the day, thanks to a drier breeze from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The drier air and partly cloudy skies make for a lovely evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s. Skies trend mostly clear overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s and light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure dominates with mostly sunny skies, light winds and low humidity. This could be a 10-out-of-10 contender with afternoon highs into the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another evening to savor as we cool off into the 70s again. Skies continue mostly clear through the night, with comfortable lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday shapes up as another good-looking day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Friday night continues mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Confidence: High

We may turn a bit unsettled for the Memorial Day weekend, although as of now I wouldn’t go changing any plans. As the humidity rises, Saturday and Sunday both have a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon into evening, with highs in the 80s to near 90 under partly sunny skies. With an onshore flow, Monday has a chance to be cloudier and more showery with cooler highs more like the mid-70s to near 80, although forecast confidence is low at this point. Confidence: Low-Medium