Reporters captured images of a growing sinkhole on the North Lawn of the White House in May. Responses on Twitter blamed the swamp, literally and figuratively.

It rained and rained and rained in Washington. And then it rained again. At the White House, the pressure was too much, and a patch of well-manicured turf near the press briefing room caved in, forming perhaps one of the most famous sinkholes in history.

The sinkhole, while described as “growing,” is not particularly large. Sometimes sinkholes consume cars and entire homes. This so-called sinkhole was more like a small indentation in the grass, which might cause someone carelessly ambling along to sprain an ankle.

Perhaps due to the swampy weather in DC lately. There’s a sinkhole in the North Lawn of the White House. @MarkWalzCNN pic.twitter.com/m5AeDRDsvn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 22, 2018

After the media had a field day covering the sinkhole Tuesday, it was covered up with a green piece of plywood Wednesday morning.

“Sinkholes, like this one, are common occurrences in the Washington area following heavy rain like the D.C. metro area has experienced in the last week,” National Park Service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles told USA Today. “We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem.”

Washington received measurable rain on eight straight days in the middle of May, including a record-long seven-day streak in which it received at least 0.25 inches, from May 13 to May 19.





On Tuesday evening between 5 and 6 p.m., another deluge unloaded 1.12 inches of rain in just an hour. Washington has now received 7.37 inches of rain in May, which ranks as the eighth most on record, with still more than a week left in the month.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey: “A sink hole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage. Basically this means that when it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface.”