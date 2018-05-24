

9/10: Nice and dry, barely a cloud in the sky, if only the temperature were not quite so high.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and dry with light breezes. Highs: 80 to 84

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 57 to 63

Tomorrow: Sunny, a little more humid. Highs: 84 to 88

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Despite all of our recent rain, humidity is downright low today. If only we could hold on to this weather through the long holiday weekend. The good news is that weekend showers and storms should be on the spotty side; the bad news is there is little hope of pinpointing who stays dry and who has to run for cover. Still, summer warmth is upon us, so how can you not get out and enjoy?

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is bright and nonstop today with shockingly low humidity for this time of year. Breezes from the north are light but enough to make the low 80s for highs feel just fine. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening readings in the 70s and calm winds invite a stroll. Lows settle into the upper 50s to low 60s under starry skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Mainly sunny skies, only moderate humidity and light southwest winds make for another fine day. However, temperatures creep up to uncomfortable levels for some, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The waxing moon is easily spotted in the clear evening sky, with barely a breeze. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday starts out mainly sunny and humidity is on the rise as south winds persist. Clouds pop up but highs still reach the mid- to upper 80s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon but should quickly disappear in the evening. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds become more numerous Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms, while likely, are a hit-or-miss affair, with many areas having a good chance of staying dry for that first cookout of the season. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-80s. Overnight shower chances diminish quickly and lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Memorial Day (Monday) still has a good chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. They are likely to be widely scattered as the main mass of storms stays well to our south in the Carolinas. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

Beachcast

New Jersey beaches: Mainly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s Friday/Saturday; partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and lows in the low to mid-60s Sunday/Monday and 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Water temps in the upper 50s, with one- to three-foot waves.

Delaware/Maryland beaches: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the low to mid-60s Friday/Saturday; partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s Sunday/Monday, with a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. Water temps in the low 60s, with one- to two-foot waves.

Virginia/North Carolina beaches: Partly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s all weekend. Sixty percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday/Monday. Water temps in the mid-60s, with one- to two-foot waves.