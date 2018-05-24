

Storms gather south of the Washington Monument on Tuesday evening. (Jim Havard via Flickr .)

I’ll be honest: I couldn’t believe that our outfit gave today a 9/10 in this morning’s forecast! If I could, I would have given today’s weather a 12/10. And you know what? Let’s make it official. Today was such a pristine weather day that I am amending our Daily Digit to 12/10, although I am not sure Jason and Angela will appreciate my cavalier attitude toward our ranking system. I suppose that reinforces just how nice I thought today was. So get outside and enjoy it while you can, because humidity values will be on the rise by Saturday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Excellent weather for outdoor activities tonight. It’s warm with little humidity to speak of through sunset, when we will actually start to see dew points rise ever so slowly through the overnight period. That won’t have much of an effect on what should be another comfortable evening. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies and a light south/southwest wind.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): We will squeeze out another fine weather day on Friday, but it will be noticeably warmer and a bit stickier as well. Light southwest flow (5-10 mph) will pump more moisture into the region throughout the day tomorrow, leading to more fair weather clouds in the afternoon and dew point values edging into the low 60s. Ample sunshine will also push temperatures into the upper 80s. We are mostly clear tomorrow night, but it’s going to be warm, with lows in the upper 60s and dew points not far behind.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Middle America heat wave: No, that’s not the name of some new political trend, at least not yet. The (mostly) landlocked parts of our country will be baking come this holiday weekend, with 90°+ temperatures expected from Texas to Minnesota. The summerlike heat is actually expected to last until early next week, which may help to set some records for the longest May stretches of consecutive 90-degree-plus days in places such as North Dakota and Minnesota.



Forecast high temperatures for Saturday. Circled values are within 1 degree of the daily record high for that location.

If you fancy yourself a weather detective, you will no doubt be quick to notice that anomalous conditions (like early-season heat waves and tropical storms) tend to come in bunches. Such a fact is evidence of a connecting physical effect that is driving the development of these anomalous conditions. And that feature is a blocked atmosphere.



500-mb height anomalies through Tuesday show an atmosphere that is moving south to north, and not in its typical fashion of west to east.

Simply put, our atmosphere (in the Northern Hemisphere) likes to move along from west to east in a quick and orderly fashion. Once things start to disrupt that flow, pieces of energy that would normally diffuse from west to east become backed up, leading to so-called anomalous weather conditions.

And there is your Thursday afternoon version of “Greg gives too much detail on a mundane weather phenomenon.” I think we need a shorter title.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.