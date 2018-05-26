TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Partly passable weather to start welcoming summer, but do keep apprised of late-day showers and storms if out and about.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasingly cloudy. Afternoon showers/storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s

Tonight: Showers and storms ending, soupy. Lows: Mid-60s to about 70

Tomorrow: Showers and perhaps storms. Highs: Low to mid-80s

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and it tends to coincide with summer-like weather in this region. The next few days are no different as we see high humidity mix with warm temperatures to create daily shower and storm risks. When it’s not raining, it might feel a bit oppressive at times. This in mind, we should hopefully be able to keep readings mostly below 90 through the next few.

Today (Saturday): We should start the day with a sun and clouds mix. With time, clouds tend to become more numerous. Some showers probably break out across the region, especially in the afternoon. There could be some thunderstorms around as well, and if we do see enough instability build up, there could be some isolated strong to severe wind gusts or hail reports, along with plentiful lightning. Perhaps borderline for the storm threat level to come out, but it’s a busy weekend so keep an eye and ear out. It’s also muggy and toasty, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and any storms tend to wane during the evening and end overnight. Clouds clear a bit, but some patchy fog is possible as we near the saturation point. Skies otherwise stay partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures settle to lows in the mid-60s to about 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s some hint we see a more widespread batch of rain move through compared to today. I’m not sure it’s an all-day deluge or anything, but it could be quite wet on the whole as waves of showers roll by. There could be some occasionally moderate to heavy stuff in there as well, although I think it’s mostly of a lighter variety. With all the clouds and rain around, highs are held back in the near 80 to mid-80s zone. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers should tend to end as we get into the night, but like tonight, the low-level atmosphere will be rather stagnant and filled with moisture. This could promote sort of a hazy fog-like cloudiness over parts of the area. Lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

With some luck, a backdoor cold front will sink far enough through the region that our rain risk diminishes for Memorial Day itself. I kind of doubt it’s a sunny and beautiful day, with clouds perhaps dominating, but it’s probably also an upgrade from the soggier conditions of the days leading up. This is a pretty low-confidence forecast, but for now we can aim for highs around 80, perhaps more like 70s if we really feel the cooler air. Confidence: Medium

The front in the area should surge back north for Tuesday. If we get into enough sunshine, that means we may make a run toward 90. It’s hard to think the cooler air gives up without a fight, though. So let’s say mid-80s to near 90 for now rather than totally bite. It could be a dry day as well, if also muggy. Confidence: Medium