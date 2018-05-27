* Flash flood watch noon to 10 p.m. today for D.C.-Baltimore metro areas *

3/10: Morning into early afternoon may be salvageable, but another round of late-day storms threatens.

Today: Warm and humid, PM storms likely. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Evening showers/storms possible. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few showers/storms? Highs: Near 80.

Life tip: If you’re going to be a meteorologist, never, EVER schedule your child’s birthday party to be outside. So, as you can probably guess, storms are in the forecast later today. And they could be heavy for some. We should trend a bit drier tomorrow and Tuesday thanks to high pressure nosing in from Canada, but we stay warm and steamy with storm chances increasing again by midweek.

Today (Sunday): We’re mostly cloudy through much of the day, but some midday peeks of sun should still be enough to boost afternoon highs to the mid-80s. With the warm and humid air mass, plus a front approaching slowly from the northeast, numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon into evening (mainly after 2 p.m. or so). Repeated rounds of storms could contain frequent lightning and heavy rain that may cause flash flooding. Winds are generally light, around 5-10 mph, with some higher gusts near storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Storms should linger through the evening hours before waning overnight. Temperatures slowly fall through the 70s during the evening, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): High pressure tries to nose in from the north and push the shower and storm activity south of the metro area. But with partly sunny skies, moderate humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, we could still see a few showers or storms pop up. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Just a slight chance of an evening shower or storm. Otherwise skies stay partly cloudy as overnight lows drop to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium



High pressure tries to exert its dominance on Tuesday, but it’s centered well to the north in Canada, so I can’t rule out a stray shower popping up in the heat of the day. Partly sunny skies and moderate-to-high humidity keep the summery feel going with highs in the upper 80s. Perhaps a stray shower Tuesday night as lows settle near 70. Confidence: Medium

The remnant low-pressure center from Alberto should still be well to our west by Wednesday. But as it helps pull tropical moisture northward along the East Coast, and with a weak front still nearby, our chances for showers and storms are on the rise again, with humid highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: Medium