

About eight inches of rain has fallen through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to radar estimates. (RadarScope)

For the second time in two years, Main Street in Ellicott City has been transformed into a raging river as a result of thunderstorms unloading torrential rain. The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood emergency for the city at 4:40 p.m. Sunday and reported multiple water rescues underway.

“This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation,” the National Weather Service warned. Sunday’s flooding unfolded in a similar way to the 2016 flash flood in which six inches of rain fell in two hours and two people died.

Radar suggests that more than eight inches of rain has fallen around Ellicott City and Catonsville. A weather station in Catonsville registered nearly 13 inches of rain in just three hours Sunday afternoon.

The flash-flood emergency in Ellicott City was originally in effect until 7:30 p.m., but was extended to 10:30 p.m. Another emergency warning was issued for locations along the Patapsco River in Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties around 6 p.m., where gauge reports indicated that a major flash flood was occurring.

Officials are urging that anyone in the area seek higher ground and not to drive on flooded roads.

If you are in the downtown Ellicott City area or know of family/friends who live there: Please AVOID the downtown area. If you are in a vehicle – DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATER. Turn Around, Don't Drown. — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) May 27, 2018

Radar indicates that three to six inches of rain has fallen in just two hours, and that it continues to rain heavily. Just to the south of Ellicott City, radar indicated that as much as seven to eight inches had fallen — which is an incredible amount of rain in such a short time.

Strong thunderstorms have formed and reformed in the zone between Ellicott City and Baltimore, unloading extreme rainfall in a process known as training. Flooding also has been reported in downtown Baltimore and Columbia.

Atmospheric moisture levels — near record-high levels — have fueled the onslaught of storms.

