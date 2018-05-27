* Flash Flood Watch for the entire region until 10 p.m. *

4:10 p.m. update: So far this afternoon, we’ve seen a bit of a D.C. split with the worst storms north and south of the Beltway. The zone from Ellicott City to Baltimore has seen big storms with very heavy rains and some stronger storms are pushing through Dale City.

The immediate D.C. area isn’t out of the woods for showers and storms, as additional activity could develop through the evening but, aside from a passing shower, there is nothing immediately threatening. Stay weather-aware and monitor our radar updates on Twitter (@capitalweather). If any severe weather or flash flooding moves into the immediate area, we’ll add an update to this post.

Original post from 2:19 p.m.

The atmosphere is a bit more “juiced” today, and, much like Saturday, it won’t take much to get storms to pop up this afternoon. You may have noticed that the air outside is a bit stagnant (little wind), and that characteristic will lead to slow-moving storm cells dropping lots of rain in some areas. That is why we’ve got a flash-flood watch up.

In addition to the rain, please be aware of lightning this afternoon and evening. While the risk of damaging winds and hail is low in today’s storms, the lightning is likely to be frequent and dangerous. So if you hear thunder, make sure you go indoors!

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: Scattered thunderstorms continue to pop up this afternoon and into the evening hours. Be prepared for the possibility of getting hit between 2 and 10 p.m. Keep plans flexible and have a plan to seek shelter if you hear thunder.

The storms that do develop will be slow-moving and packed with moisture. Heavy rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats. A flash-flood watch has been issued for the entire area, mainly because storms may sit over some of the same locations for an extended period. Hardest-hit areas could receive a quick one to three inches.

Storm activity should ease locally by about 10 p.m., though the risk of an isolated shower or two remains through the overnight hours. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy, mild and humid tonight, with lows in the upper 60s and a light east wind at 5 mph. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop as wet roadways and surfaces cool overnight.

The Poppy Memorial on the Mall in Washington features one flower for each fallen U.S. soldier since World War I. (Angela N. via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): Cloud cover will be tough to break up in the first half of the day and a stray shower is possible, but I am optimistic that we see some partial sunshine by the afternoon. It won’t be as hot as in the past few days, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity values will remain high, though, with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a slight chance of some scattered showers developing in the afternoon, especially in our southern areas, but most of us should remain dry. Mostly cloudy and muggy tomorrow night, with lows in the upper 60s.

Where are the mosquitoes? Don’t get me wrong, I am not asking for those little bloodsuckers to show up. But with all of the rain we’ve had recently, combined with the warm and humid conditions of the past few days, isn’t it a bit puzzling that more mosquitoes aren’t out?



The forecasted abundance of immature mosquitoes as of May 26. This model takes into account recent rainfall and temperature values. (Via Cornell

Cornell University puts out an experimental mosquito forecast (shown above), and even it shows a noticeable gap in mosquito abundance over the D.C. area. So what’s the cause of this? I must admit, the answer is beyond my knowledge limits. Perhaps one of our readers has a theory?

