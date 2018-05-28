

Clouds and damp winds from the east have kept our Memorial Day cooler than expected. But at least we have no organized areas of rain to worry about for picnics and cookouts through the evening. The overall weather pattern doesn’t change much for Tuesday, but it should be slightly warmer.

Through tonight: Grab a light jacket if you’re going to be outside. While we should sneak up to about 70 by late this afternoon, the 80-degree weather we called for earlier isn’t happening.

Evening skies remain mostly cloudy, and we could see patchy fog form overnight. Lows dip back into the mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’re still on the cool side of a front stalled to the south, but we should have a bit more sun than Monday, helping temperatures warm well into the 70s. Highs should end up right around 80, with light winds from the southeast. You’ll also notice that it’s on the humid side and there is an outside chance of a shower or thundershower.

