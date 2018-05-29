

A great blue heron at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Miki Jourdan)

5/10: Warm day with elusive sunshine is only semi-fine

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of shower. Highs: 80-85.

Tonight: Cloudy, warm, chance of shower. Lows: 68-72.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, scattered showers. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

May will continue to be warmer and wetter than normal through its final days. Remnants of subtropical storm Alberto will throw even more moisture our way this week. We avoid high heat, but Friday could get into the low 90s. A cold front this weekend brings cooler air by Sunday with less humidity and a potentially cooler, more comfortable first full workweek of June ahead.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy, muggy, and warmer with highs in the lower 80s range. An isolated shower or two could turn up, but most of the day is dry. Light breezes blow from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds continue to dominate the sky and we could dodge a few light rain showers too. Temperatures fall to only around 70 thanks to muggy conditions and light breezes again from the southeast and south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A cool easterly fetch picks back up again with lots of clouds, scattered showers more likely, and temperatures struggling to fight their way up to around 80. If we get some breaks in the sun, we can do it, but otherwise most of the day holds in the 70s as winds blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall totals should only be about a tenth of an inch. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with more showers as temperatures dip into the upper 60s to around 70 and light winds from the east continue. Rainfall totals stay on the light side around a tenth of an inch again. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday — the final day of May — looks quite warm and humid with temperatures punching up into the middle 80s along with scattered showers and late-afternoon thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm continue at night with a muggy low temperature in the low-to-middle 70s range. Confidence: Medium

Friday kicks off meteorological summer and attempts to be our warmest to hottest day of the week with middle to upper 80s and heat index values into the low 90s. Partly sunny skies assist the warmer conditions, but we have to watch for more scattered showers and storms that limit the duration of the warmest temperatures. More scattered showers and storms populate the area Friday night with muggy lows in the lower to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of June is a mixed batch with a warm/muggy Saturday with 80s for highs, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night continues shower chances and runs slightly cooler in the middle 60s to around 70 for lows. Sunday seems even cloudier with just a few scattered showers and highs mainly in the 70s to around 80. Confidence: Low-Medium