

The World War II Memorial and Lincoln Memorial at dusk on Monday in Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)

It always seems to take a while to break out of the cool-air wedge. Yesterday’s cool-down was notable, and today also ended up cooler than it could have been. One thing we aren’t missing is the humidity. It’s way up there this evening. That mostly remains the case through tomorrow, and we’ll add in an increased rain risk by then as well.

Through tonight: Some clouds continue to fill our skies this evening. We may actually see things turn temporarily clearer as some of the puffy daytime clouds die off, but don’t expect it to be that clear for long. Clouds tend to increase again overnight, and we could see some patchy fog develop as well, plus perhaps a shower. Lows are mainly in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Rain becomes more likely with time, although it might not get into the whole area during the day. It doesn’t seem like a heavy widespread rain, but some pockets of locally heavy activity are certainly possible, as is frequent lightning. It is that time of year. With plenty of clouds blocking out the sun, we see highs rise to the mid-70s to low 80s. The warm side there is mainly in case we see some extra peeks of that sun.

Storm season: Other than the several-day volley of intense severe storms in the middle of this month, this season remains somewhat tame on that front so far. We’ve seen plenty of rain, of course, just not a ton of severe weather. We are just now heading into the peak for this region, which is probably generally June, but it can linger through July, as well.



The jet stream rides atop a warm and humid pattern across the southern half of the United States. Washington is in the potential battle zone.

There are increasing signs of a pattern that would support better odds of severe weather in our region as we get deeper into June. For now, it seems about the end of the first week and into the second week, but that is, of course, subject to change, and we may see localized stuff beforehand. With time, a strong ridge of high pressure is likely to shift more toward the southwest United States, with a belt of strong jet stream likely to ride atop of it. That could put us in the ring of fire. That’s often a recipe for storm complexes, at the least, and sometimes bigger events.

