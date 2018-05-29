

A full moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The full moon of May — or the Flower Moon — rises Tuesday night. The Flower Moon, which technically became full at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, is the last full moon of spring.

Every full moon has a name rooted in various cultures and traditions. The Flower Moon tends to occur in May. It acquired its name exactly how you would expect — from all the beautiful flowers in bloom this time of year, just days away from the start of summer.

There are other names for this full moon, such as the Planting Moon — because this is when farmers tend to plant their summer and fall crops.

Depending on location, the full moon rises Tuesday evening between 8 and 9 p.m., local time.

While you’re enjoying the Flower Moon, look around for a couple of other notable things. Jupiter rises in the southeast around 6:45 p.m., and Saturn, which will be closer to the horizon, rises around 11 p.m. If skies are cloudy Tuesday night, you might have better luck Thursday when the moon (not full but close) will rise right next to Saturn.



The moon will rise next to Saturn on Thursday. (Sky Guide)

What time does the Flower Moon rise?

All times are local.

Boston — 8:14 p.m.

New York City — 8:22 p.m.

Philadelphia — 8:25 p.m.

Washington — 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta — 8:50 p.m.

Chicago — 8:22 p.m.

Denver — 8:29 p.m.

Los Angeles — 8:11 p.m.

Seattle — 9:03 p.m.

Will there be clouds?

The Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest have the highest chance of clouds Tuesday evening, but breaks will be possible, especially across the central part of the country.

The Northeast, Southwest and Northern California will have the best sky conditions for watching the Flower Moon rise.