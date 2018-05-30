It was another “air you can wear” day. Prepare for those to continue for the next several months! The good news about the high humidity is that it is tagging along with a lot of clouds. That’s good, as it could be even hotter and stickier without them. Eventually, we’ll see rain come out of these clouds, but maybe not a whole lot.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: Showers and a storm to our south try to make it into our area this evening. They may generally weaken in the process. While the heaviest tends to stay south of our area, showers and, perhaps, rumbles are possible at times through the night. We could again see patchy fog develop. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Additional waves of showers and some storms seem a good bet, although they may focus during just a portion of the day. For now, it seems rain is most possible during the afternoon and evening hours, and there could be thunder mixed in, as well. Any rain can be moderate to heavy, and we’ll need to keep watching for flood threats should rain linger. It should be a bit warmer than today, but with plenty of clouds and rain around, it’s hard to expect much warmer than near 80 to mid-80s.

A garden scene on Capitol Hill. (Casey Labrack via Flickr

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

June in like a … We’ll have more details in our June outlook in the days ahead, but the look ahead from the Climate Prediction Center got my notice today. Their idea generally jibes with the idea shown on the ensemble models down the line. What’s that idea? Cooler than normal for a while, perhaps. If so, it’s a welcome development in June!

GFS ensemble mean forecast for D.C. over the next two weeks. (weathermodels.com)

Pollen update: Grass and tree pollen are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

