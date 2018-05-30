

(National Weather Service)

The atmosphere unloaded at least half a foot of rain in three hours on Ellicott City Sunday, resulting in a catastrophic flash flood. The National Weather Service has conducted a preliminary analysis, which finds this rainfall intensity had less than one-tenth of a percent chance of happening in a given year, or that it was “1 in 1,000.”

Sunday’s cloudburst marked the second 1 in 1,000 chance rainstorm to deluge Ellicott City in two years. The other event happened July 30, 2016. “Amazing … 2 such rare events over the same area in last 22 months,” the National Weather Service Eastern Region tweeted.

[The second 1,000-year rainstorm in two years engulfed Ellicott City. Here’s how it happened.]

The amount of real estate affected by such extreme rainfall was even more extensive for the 2018 event, compared with that in the 2016 one.

In 2016, the 1 in 1,000 chance rainfall zone, shaded in purple (below), is substantially smaller than the comparable area in 2018 (above).

[From 2016: This is how an ‘off-the-charts’ flood ravaged Ellicott City]



(National Weather Service)

For this year’s event, the 1 in 1,000 year rainfall area not only affected Ellicott City but also a large surrounding area including Catonsville, where severe flooding occurred. Radar estimates and rain gauges suggested at least 10 inches of rain fell in this area.

Link: Rainfall reports from National Weather Service

Rainfall events determined to have less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening in a given year are sometimes reported as “thousand-year rainstorms.” However, such phrasing is controversial, because it doesn’t necessarily mean that amount of rain will occur so infrequently, since past data is limited, and the climate is changing.

[The concept of a thousand-year rainstorm is legitimate but limited. Here’s what you should understand about it.]

Read more

‘Are we going to die?’ a caller asks a 911 dispatcher amid Ellicott City flooding

Ellicott City ‘hero’ urged friends to honor Memorial Day — then died trying to save a stranger

‘Do you return?’ After another 1,000-year flood, Ellicott City’s shop owners need our help.

‘Beyond rescue’: Ellicott City’s bizarre, rainless flood and its deadly 20-foot wall of water