* Flash flood watch from 2 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Friday *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Heat and humidity climb, showers from time to time, this weather is anything but sublime.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Humid with scattered showers/storms, mostly p.m. Highs: 82-86

Tonight: Showers/storms likely. Lows: 67-73

Tomorrow: Muggy with more numerous p.m. showers/storms. Highs: 88-92

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Another round of on-and-off shower and thunderstorm threats begins today and continues right through the weekend. While storm activity is mostly scattered (meaning some dry intervals), it will also tend to be slow-moving and able to draw from a vast supply of moisture. Given our soggy soils, flood risks mount once more, so be prepared. The good news is after a couple of sultry days the heat breaks dramatically by Sunday as highs barely reach 70.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Patches of fog start the day as humidity is high. Temperatures climb to the mid-80s despite considerable cloud cover. Light south winds provide little relief. Passing showers are possible through the day, but the main activity is likely to hold off until later in the day when thunderstorms are also possible, capable of heavy downpours. Believe it or not, this may be the driest day of the next several so enjoy the available rain-free windows. Confidence: High

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the evening but should gradually taper off as the night progresses. Winds calm with lows only falling to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Friday): This day is uncomfortable from start to finish with highs climbing to near 90 and humidity levels that are tropical. The only breezes come with the scattered thunderstorms that are likely to begin popping up by midday and become more numerous in the afternoon. Heavy downpours pose a localized flood threat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered thunderstorms remain likely before midnight with heavy downpours still a potential threat. Showers should taper off after midnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday looks like it could be quite wet, with showers and storms possible at any time. Stronger thunderstorms, most numerous in the afternoon, continue to carry flooding potential given the slow movement of the cells and abundant moisture. Highs are mainly in the lower 80s. Rains overnight are likely to become more general in nature and would still be capable of localized flooding in the wettest areas. Lows slip to upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Northeast winds usher in much cooler conditions Sunday which should finally end the threat of thunderstorms. Showers remain likely through much of the day, making it hard to enjoy the highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers should finally diminish overnight with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is still mostly cloudy, but showers should be limited. Highs are pleasantly settled in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium