* Flash flood watch through 2 a.m. Friday *

5:40 p.m. — Squall line reaches the metro

Thunderstorms are slamming into the western suburbs and I-270 near Frederick, and they’re making their way east toward the Beltway. Traffic is already held up on 270 northbound because of a tractor trailer accident — this is going to make it even more difficult.

Expect storms to reach the Beltway between 6 and 6:15 p.m., and Howard County around 6:30 p.m.

Ellicott City is in the path of these storms, but so far we’re not seeing indications that these storms will slow down or stall, which is what caused Sunday’s catastrophic flooding.

High humidity continued to be the main story today, with dew points pushing into the 70s. That’s about as gross as it gets, so we can at least be thankful that temperatures are not also in the 90s. Be thankful fast, though, because our luck with that seems to run out tomorrow. We could be talking a heat index around 100 in spots! If the humidity and building heat were not enough, there is also more rain to deal with.

Through Tonight: Showers and storms that have built up to our west should roll through the area over the next several hours and into the evening. This is a solid line, so it seems likely many will get a good dousing this evening. We could quickly be talking about some localized flash flooding if any of it lingers. This is in addition to frequent lightning and some gusty winds that could cause damage. As we get into the night, activity should wane, but it remains muggy with perhaps some late-night fog building up in spots. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Friday): I think we may try to stay dry a good portion of the day, at least when it comes to rain falling. It’s still much more humid than enjoyable. As long as we see some sun, temperatures should head toward 90. Getting beyond that may be a struggle, but some modeling pushes us toward the mid-90s. I’ll hope not. I do tend to think we won’t see a fully sunny day, so let’s lean near 90 for now. Showers and storms again become a risk by afternoon and may contain dangerous lightning plus flash-flood potential.

A lily pad at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Miki Jourdan via Flickr

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen is low.

