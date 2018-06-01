TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Hot and muggy, with another round of late-day showers and storms a good bet. Happy it’s Friday, but soupy above-average temperatures in June … blehh.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and muggy. Afternoon downpours. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: More showers, storms possible. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Showers, storms, downpours. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Rain chances most of the day. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We continue to be worried about the potential for more showers, storms and excessive rainfall this weekend. While it might not rain all the time, it could rain a lot when it does. Check back on the blog often and keep up with us on social media, since we’ll need to frequently monitor downpours which could track over very saturated ground.

Today (Friday): Hot, muggy, and a little bit cloudy (fog possible early) — did I mention steamy and uncomfortable? These are the stories of the day. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s seem possible. Somewhat refreshing (if you try!) southwesterly breezes are possible later in the day, as scattered showers and (strong?) thunderstorms begin to pop. We could see rain as soon as around noon, but chances increase as we get closer toward sunset. We still have a flood risk as well, so if your neighborhood sees a heavy downpour, please be careful and do not cross anything covered in water. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms may continue, most likely and numerous before midnight. I can’t rule out another heavy downpour or two, so please be careful. Low temperatures could stay quite mild and muggy, in the upper 60s to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): What could be a wet weekend begins with periodic showers, storms, and downpours. Like Friday, a few strong storms could develop, especially in the afternoon. This may add heavy rain which we simply don’t need after our ground is this saturated. High temperatures range from upper 70s to low 80s, despite clouds and rain. Mugginess remains high. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain chances continue. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder and more storms embedded within this rain shield. Localized flooding remains possible. Especially if your neighborhood sees repeated downpours. Moderate north-northeast breezes help bring down dew points and low temperatures. Meaning, a silver lining, we get slightly less muggy and more comfortable but just before sunrise, as low temperatures bottom out around 60 to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium



Sunday: Northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph continue to usher in cooler and more comfortable temperatures. Mostly mid-60s to around 70 degrees — though it could still be a bit clammy as rain chances remain high through at least midday. If anything, this cooler more stable air should lower our thunderstorm/downpour risk. Periodic rain and showers are still likely to keep us damp for much of the day, though. Confidence. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Rain chances finally diminish but do keep watch just in case. We could see a few stars amid otherwise cloudy skies. Low temperatures may feel a bit chilly, in the mid- to upper 50s! Confidence: Medium

A mix of clouds and sun seems a good bet for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures both days should still get into the low to mid-70s, despite clouds. Any rain doesn’t look too heavy or long-lasting at this time, but stay tuned as we get closer just to make sure. Great news is that with this cooler air, we’ll likely feel refreshing and more comfortable — not clammy! Confidence: Low-Medium