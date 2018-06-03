TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Cool and damp conditions not the greatest for yard work, but at least your A/C won’t be putting in overtime.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, cool and damp. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers diminishing. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, shower? Highs: Mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Well, we’re not expecting any bluebird skies with wall-to-wall sunshine anytime soon, but at least we start to dry out some after today. First, though, we’ll need to get past today’s generally gray and damp conditions with temperatures well below normal. The first half of the work week looks quite nice temperature-wise, with some showers possible late Tuesday.

Today (Sunday): Flow from the north-northeast has us rather gray, cool and damp out there. The cool and stable air means fewer heavy downpours than yesterday, but areas of lighter showers or drizzle are possible, and a few pockets of moderate rain could keep the flood risk going in some spots. Temperatures go nowhere fast, holding mainly in the mid-60s with a 10-15 mph breeze from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower chances diminish this evening and especially overnight as low pressure moves away, but drizzle and fog may linger. Winds turn more from the north, which helps bring in drier air as lows drop to the mid-50s to near 60 with mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re decidedly cooler and drier to start the new work week. Skies turn partly sunny as winds breeze in from the northwest around 15 mph, with highs in the mid-70s and just a slight chance of a shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend mostly clear as winds diminish. Overnight lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Morning sun on Tuesday gives way to increasing afternoon clouds as mild highs reach the mid-to-upper 70s. A front sagging southward into the region brings a chance of scattered showers by late afternoon into evening, before overnight lows settle in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an isolated shower possible if the front lingers nearby. Otherwise temperatures remain pleasant with highs reaching the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium