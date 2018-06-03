*Flood warnings for Washington and various surrounding counties into this evening | Flood warnings for the Potomac River Monday through Wednesday *

Well, the heavy rains came, just about 12 hours after initially forecast. A nearly stationary low-pressure system sitting to our south is sending pulse after pulse of heavy, moisture-rich rain showers this afternoon. Unfortunately, these bands of heavy rain are themselves staying stationary, pelting the same areas over and over with one to three-plus inches of rainfall this afternoon.

The ground soil and surrounding creeks/streams and rivers are already at capacity, so expect minor to moderate flooding for the remainder of today. Storm drains will probably back up, and large puddles will make some roadways impassable. Additionally, a spike in fallen trees is likely, as the soil has become so wet and weakened that it won’t take much to uproot them. All in all, it’s a pretty crummy day, but there is good news to report! Monday will feature some fantastic weather.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: Large areas of heavy rainfall will continue to rotate around a nearly stationary low-pressure system located near the Virginia/North Carolina border. Heavy downpours, capable of producing one to three additional inches of rain, will stay nearly stationary, extending from just west of Baltimore down through the western suburbs of Washington. Basically, if you’ve been getting bouts of heavy rain already, expect several more hours of it.

Flood concerns are much more widespread today, with most of the D.C. region under some sort of flood warning as of this afternoon. Eventually, a cold front approaching from the west will sweep through and push the low-pressure system responsible for all this rain out to sea. But I don’t see that happening until between 8 and 10 p.m. Once that does happen, the heavy rain will quickly end, leaving us with scattered showers through midnight. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with some partial clearing toward dawn. Pockets of fog are likely, given that everything is soaked and temperatures and dew points will be close to one another. Overnight lows will remain cool (mid- to upper 50s) with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Even Abe can’t escape the drenching rains today. (Kelly Bell via Flickr

Tomorrow (Monday): Finally, some good news! The cold front that moves through tonight will act as a giant broom, pushing out the dreary and wet pattern we’ve been stuck with over the past several days. Monday will feel like a near-perfect weather day (I like to think this is because it’s my birthday), with mostly sunny skies developing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s, and dew points will be dropping throughout the day under a dry northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear and quite comfortable tomorrow night, with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday’s deluge explained: You can count today’s forecast as a complete swing and miss, at least by yours truly. I was expecting the current pockets of heavy rain to develop around our area last evening. Instead, much of the D.C. area stayed completely dry, which was probably a good thing judging by how crowded that outdoor Washington Capitals viewing party looked. So what happened? In short, never trust a cut-off low.



Easterly flow from the Atlantic (black arrows) is amplified by a tiny wedge of high pressure (blue arrows) also blowing from the east. The result has been a nearly stationary blob of heavy rain this afternoon.

The low pressure (denoted by the red L above) took its time reaching the North Carolina/Virginia coast last night and kept the D.C. area locked in a relatively dry pocket of air, which resulted in little rain falling. That all changed today, as the low pressure hit the coast. Winds rotate counterclockwise around low pressure, keeping us locked in a moisture-rich easterly flow. However, that flow was amplified by a tiny wedge of high pressure (you can just barely see it in the top right of the image above). Winds flow clockwise around high pressures, so we had two pressure systems pumping moisture in from the Atlantic into an environment that was already fully loaded with moisture. Hence, the drenching rains of today.

