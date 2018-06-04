

Sunny skies over the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on May 8. ( Tim Brown via Flickr

We had a never-ending winter before it seemed to immediately skip to summer. But, for the next week or two, we’ll have a taste of that lovely springlike weather we’ve been missing so long.

While many of us have already moved on to our summer wardrobes, you may want to have your jackets handy in the coming days, especially at night and in the morning.

After our first colder-than-normal April in 11 years, summerlike weather arrived suddenly.

It was the third-warmest May on record, and 30 of the last 34 days have been warmer than normal. We’ve already notched five days in the 90s, compared with the normal of two as of this date. Normally, it takes until mid-June to notch so many 90-degree days.

But the steamy weather pattern was swept away with Sunday’s rainstorm. For the next week, more often that not, temperatures will remain cooler than normal. On the majority of days, high temperatures will remain in the 70s while the average high is now rising through the low 80s.

Sunday marked the beginning of this cooler stretch when the high, reached at 3 a.m., was 75 degrees. The rest of the day it was mostly in the 60s.

Including Monday, temperatures over the next four days should remain cooler than normal. Wednesday is likely to be the coolest day, when highs may not exceed 70 to 75, even with a good deal of sunshine.

Temperatures return to around normal or even a little above Friday through the weekend, but long-range forecasts show a return to cooler-than-normal conditions early next week.



10-day temperature forecast from the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell.com)

Beyond early next week, forecasts become more uncertain but there are indications that temperatures may return to somewhat above-normal levels for the month’s second half.

In other words, we need to enjoy this short spell of springlike weather.

Even though it has felt more like summer for weeks, we still haven’t declared spring over. Our criteria for reaching the start of summer is when the forecast shows the majority of days in the 80s. In another 10 days or so, that should become the case.

The National Weather Service’s eight-to-14-day outlook slightly leans toward warmer-than-normal temperatures.



National Weather Service 8-14 day temperature outlook.

[June Washington weather outlook: Sticky and soggy, not unlike May]