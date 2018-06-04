

View from fhe Observation Deck of CEB Tower in Arlington, Va. ( Erinn Shirley via Flickr

* Flood warning for Potomac River at Little Falls | Coastal flood warning for tidal Potomac River *

9 a.m. update: Clouds are hanging tough this morning but we should see the sun gradually break through between about 10 a.m. and noon from west to east.

10/10: The rain is out of our face. The sun is out. And LET’S GO CAPS!!!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 74-78.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 54-59.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, late day showers possible. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s been a rough four weeks for Washington weather. We’ve had more than 10 inches of rain, not to mention relentless humidity. This week, we earn a well-deserved breather. We’ll have several sunny, rain-free days — today included — and humidity levels are mostly low. It’s not flawless, however, with a chance of showers late Tuesday and perhaps a more widespread round of showers and storms for the upcoming weekend.

Today (Monday): A chance to dry out! Clouds linger early on, but then we have increasing sunshine, low humidity, and very pleasant temperatures. Highs range from the mid- to upper 70s — a few degrees below normal. Winds are refreshing, out of the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies, light winds and delightful. Open up the windows as lows settle from the mid-50s in our cooler spots to near 60 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day starts off promising, with a good deal of sunshine. But clouds increase in the afternoon as a cool front approaches from the northwest. Showers may hold off until the evening and highs should reach 75 to 80 before they arrive. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are possible Tuesday evening, but they should be mainly light and short-lived. Skies slowly clear late at night. Lows should be 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both gorgeous, with lots of sunshine, low humidity and somewhat cooler than normal temperatures. Highs in the low to mid-70s Wednesday moderate to the mid- to upper 70s by Thursday. Overnight lows are mainly in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is noticeably warmer; highs should jump up into the mid- to upper 80s, and we will add in some humidity. By the evening, there’s an outside chance of a storm or two. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy and a little muggy, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Four of this week’s five weekdays look good, but the weekend is a little more questionable. Saturday should be variably cloudy, warm and humid before storms become reasonably likely in the afternoon and evening. We may dry out on Sunday, or the front responsible for Saturday’s storms may get stuck, extending the chance of rain. Highs in the mid-80s Saturday probably fall closer to 80 Sunday with overnight lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium