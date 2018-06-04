A pleasant day by the Capitol. (Kyle Tsui via Flickr

This was one beautiful Monday. As beautiful as a Monday can be, at least. After what seemed like endless rain, it was a nice change of pace to see some sunshine. Add in low humidity and pleasant temperatures and it’s just about perfect. Fortunately, we’ve got more delightful stuff ahead.

Through tonight: It’s a tranquil evening, and it will be pleasantly cool overnight. Any clouds are limited and mostly high-level once the lower-level bubbly stuff of the day dies off. Lows reach the lower 50s in the coolest spots north and west to the low 60s in the city.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine rules, and humidity remains rather low. We may need to keep an eye out to the northwest for quick-hitting showers or storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. They shouldn’t amount to a whole lot, though. Mid- to upper 70s should do it for highs.

Stormy scenario: A flight on its way from San Antonio to Phoenix had to make an emergency landing last night after running into a big thunderstorm. One passenger described it as “the scariest flight ever.” Although the plane took some damage, it landed safely in El Paso. There is some question about what the pilot was doing flying into a storm of such magnitude.

Plot of locations (from log at https://t.co/Fl9aKcLmem) of #AA1897 flight, which encountered hail and severe turbulence https://t.co/OAHI5qSmD6 last night, on radar imagery and a 3-D view of the hail core pic.twitter.com/3E3Dg9Z8Wv — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) June 4, 2018

