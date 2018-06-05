* Flood warning for Potomac River at Little Falls | Coastal flood warning for tidal Potomac River *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Pleasant temperatures, a fine morning atmospheric production, but some brief afternoon-to-evening disruption

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, p.m. showers/storms. Highs: 75-80.

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Lows: 55-62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs: 72-78.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A cool front invades today with clouds, scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. Relatively nice weather carries us from Wednesday through Friday. The weekend is somewhat more disheveled with moderate humidity, scattered showers and storms on the docket. At least we don’t see any 90s anytime soon — always a boon in June!

Today (Tuesday): We may manage some partly sunny skies this morning as clouds slowly expand toward a mostly cloudy afternoon with breezy conditions. Highs are in the comfortable middle to upper 70s with some spots possibly hitting 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up middle to late afternoon and carry into the evening rush hour, but they seem scattered and short-lived. Rainfall ranges run anywhere from zero/trace up to about a quarter-inch. Winds blow from the west at 10 to 15 mph with some stronger gusts possible, especially around thunderstorms later in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A few evening showers and storms possible before everything settles down under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures dip toward morning lows in the middle 50s to low 60s — very comfortable for June standards. Light breezes blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Big Nice Day qualifier with mostly sunny skies, comfortable low humidity, temperatures maxing out in the 70s, and very light breezes from the north. High pressure rolling overhead should continue to feed a comfortable air mass in from the north to keep temperatures running below normal. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool/comfortable with lows in the 50s to low 60s along with a few light breezes. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday looks like another Nice Day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs ranging through the 70s to maybe low 80s. Thursday night looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Confidence: High

Friday starts to inch just a slight bit warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s, but humidity holds back mostly (afternoon dew points only around 60) and skies should again be on the mostly sunny side. Friday night runs partly cloudy and a bit warmer with lows ranging through the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is complicated as a weather system approaches Saturday (sort of a warm front) and then a trailing cold front sweeps through later on Sunday. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday (especially in the afternoon and evening) with more widespread activity on Sunday, especially later in the day. Temperatures run warm and muggy, with daytime peaks in the lower to middle 80s and nighttime lows Saturday night in the upper 60s to low 70s range. We could see heavier thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Confidence: Medium