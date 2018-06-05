Temperatures reaching near 80 and into the low 80s are about normal for this time of year. The low humidity was a bonus. Despite that low humidity, a chance of rain increases this evening. It’s associated with another cold front passing by. That will help set up a delightful Wednesday, we might just have a small bump or two on the way there.

Through Tonight: A few showers are already roaming northern Maryland, and the odds of rain should increase this evening. More widespread activity also should try to work this way from the north and northwest during the evening. Showers and storms should tend to diminish and perhaps even fall apart on approach, but if you’re north of Washington, there’s a pretty good chance you will see at least a little rain as we head toward and through sunset. In D.C., it’s about a 50-50 shot that it all makes it here, and that would largely be after dark. Farther south, it’s not too likely. These storms should mainly be below severe limits, but some isolated wind damage is not impossible if a really feisty one goes by. Lows eventually dip to the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Behind another cold front, we’ve got another pleasantly cool June day on tap. Skies are partly to mostly clear, and temperatures top out in the low to mid-70s. There could be a midday shower or two, but don’t bet on it.

