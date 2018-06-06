

Colorful skies over the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on May 29, 2018. (Angela Pan via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Maybe a touch too cool or too cloudy for some, but hard not to like low 70s in June with low humidity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Between the winter that wouldn’t end, and our more recent relentless rains, we’ve had plenty to complain about weather-wise. But let’s give Mother Nature credit where credit is due, as this week is turning into a rather nice one, before shower and storm chances attempt a comeback this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Behind last evening’s cold front, light winds from the north lock in the drier air. That makes for a pleasantly cool and comfortable day, as morning temperatures rise into the 60s, and afternoon highs reach the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tonight: High pressure strengthens overhead, leading to mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows drop to right around the average for early June, in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure stays in control as the air mass becomes noticeably warmer. The humidity should still be comfortable with highs heading for the mid-70s to near 80 under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: This should be a particularly nice evening to be out and about, as temperatures fall back through the 70s and into the 60s. Mostly clear skies allow overnight lows to cool off to the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday trends even warmer with a hint of humidity. Highs should reach the mid-80s with partly sunny skies, followed by the slight chance of a shower or storm Friday night as lows drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Unfortunately, shower and storm chances return for the weekend, although as of now it doesn’t look like a washout situation like we saw this past Sunday. Both days should be warm and more humid, with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Saturday and Sunday highs top out in the 80s, with Saturday night lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium