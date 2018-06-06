A beautiful morning at the Jefferson Memorial. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

More please! That was probably a common sentiment about the weather today. Highs were mainly in the low-and-mid 70s. With the breeze, it felt almost cool in the shade. Maybe a little like fall? Too soon to go there! One thing is safe to say: Thursday will be quite nice as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: Skies tend clearer this evening as the bubbly clouds of the day die off. Otherwise, it’s a calm and pleasant one. Lows range from near 50 in the coolest spots north and west to about 60 in the city.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another beautiful day. Temperatures are up a bit, but humidity remains low. Under mostly sunny skies, highs mainly rise to a range from the mid-70s to around 80.

Toasty May: Until recently, spring was missing around here. We weren’t alone. May 2018 went down as the warmest May on record for the United States.

