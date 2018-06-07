

A pedestrian walks along North Union Street on Sunday in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Since Monday, the weather has been wonderful. After 8 to 15 inches of rain in the previous three weeks, most have surely welcomed the pause in precipitation.

But for the weekend, the news is not good. It may rain and rain a lot. We could even have more flooding.

All week we’ve been holding out hope that a cold front arriving Saturday might move through quickly. That maybe most of its rain would fall Saturday night and scoot away. But the latest computer models paint a sad and soggy scenario: The front may well stall and act as a focus for a round of storms Saturday and, perhaps, steadier rain Sunday.

It’s a setup not unlike last weekend. Of course, last weekend wasn’t a total washout. Conditions on Saturday defied forecasts and turned out drier than expected in many spots, even though everyone was soaked on Sunday.

Every weather situation is different, and this weekend will play out in its own way. What we can say for sure is that the atmosphere will again be very moist and capable of producing heavy rainfall. Because the ground is saturated, we’ll again face the possibility of pockets of flooding if heavy rain materializes.

Models show the potential for widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches over the weekend.

American model



American model forecast rain through Sunday night.

European model



European model rainfall forecast through Sunday night. (WeatherBell.com)

Here’s my first stab at what seems most likely each of the two weekend days.

Saturday

Chance of storms: 60 percent

Most likely timing: 2 to 10 p.m., but probably lasting 1 to 2 hours in any given area

Rain potential: 0.5 to 1.0 inches, but 1 to 3 inches possible in the heaviest activity

Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures: 80s

The cold front approaches the region in the afternoon, so the morning to early-afternoon hours may turn out dry for many of us. It will be very warm and humid, well into the 80s, which will help destabilize the atmosphere for afternoon and evening storms.

The main hazards with storms should be heavy rain and lightning, although some isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out. Not everyone will necessarily get hit hard by storms, and it will not rain all afternoon and evening. But a period of slow-moving storms capable of unloading torrential rain is possible from west to east across the region into the evening.



National Weather Service forecast shows front just south of D.C. at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Sunday

Chance of rain: 60 percent

Timing: Possible all day, but with possible breaks

Rain potential: 0.5 to 1.0 inches, but locally higher possible

Confidence: Medium

Temperatures: 70s

Saturday’s front is likely to stall just to the south of Washington on Sunday, and models now suggest low pressure may form along it, keeping rain in the forecast. The air will be cooler, and we’re not expecting thunderstorms, but the low pressure system may draw enough moisture off the Atlantic Ocean for periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Exactly where the heaviest rain falls will depend on the position of the front. It’s not out of the question that the heaviest rain occurs in the morning and the front drifts far enough south for rain to ease or stop in the afternoon, especially in our northern areas. But some model information places the front farther north, suggesting that the heavy rain could focus there and linger into Sunday evening.

Sunday’s forecast, in particular, is evolving, and we’ll have a detailed update on the weekend forecast on Friday.