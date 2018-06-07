

A dragonfly catching mosquitoes after the rain at Dyke Marsh Wildlife Preserve in Alexandria, Va., on June 4. ( Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr

10/10: Low humidity in D.C. on a summer day makes me say, close enough to perfection. Any objection?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, dry and calm. Highs: 77-83

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows: 60-66

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated storm possible late. Highs: 83-87

FORECAST IN DETAIL

For those of us whose main problem with summer here is the high humidity, nothing but smiles today. That will gave way to more typical muggy conditions over the weekend as highs climb back into the 80s. That sets off another round of thunderstorms Saturday with perhaps lingering rains into Sunday, too. While it shouldn’t be a washout, some downpours are possible.

Today (Thursday): Clouds are scarce to start but pop up as the day warms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s should be comfortable, given the low humidity. Winds are mainly calm. Confidence: High

Tonight: A perfect evening for enjoying the outdoors with calm winds and temperatures holding in the 70s. Skies clear overnight, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Temperatures climb rapidly but humidity is still only moderate. Clouds are sparse to start the day but become more numerous by afternoon. There is only the slightest risk of an isolated late-day shower or storm. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: There is a slight risk of a shower or storm under mostly cloudy skies. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees a good deal more clouds and an ever-present chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs should climb to the mid-80s despite all the clouds. Rain chances increase markedly in the afternoon, with locally heavy downpours possible as thunderstorms move through. Thunderstorms should taper off overnight but showers are still possible. Lows mainly hold in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Rain and showers remain a risk Sunday. There is the possibility that much of the activity could slip just to our south, but those details still need to be worked out. Highs hold in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers can’t be ruled out overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday has plenty of clouds and scattered showers remain a risk much of the day, but highs pleasantly range through the 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium