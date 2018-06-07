

It’s been a quiet severe-weather season in Oklahoma. (Ian Livingston)

This year has been remarkably quiet in Tornado Alley.

Oklahoma went until the beginning of May to log its first tornado, the latest in the season. Remarkably, Oklahoma City has yet to be placed on a tornado watch. In an average year, Oklahoma City would have already been issued five or six tornado watches by early June. A typical tornado watch persists for an afternoon or evening, with a maximum of seven or eight hours.

The National Weather Service issues a tornado watch when the conditions are right for tornadoes to develop. A warning is issued when a tornado is on the ground.

Oddly, Massachusetts and Vermont have been under tornado watches this year, beating out the state notorious for its vicious twisters.

It comes as no surprise that 2018 is shaping up to be one of the slowest tornado years in recent memory. Just over 330 have been counted so far, down from the nearly 600 we would normally have seen at this time of year.

Like clockwork, the Great Plains see scores of twisters sweep across the springtime prairie. As the low levels warm, thanks to Gulf moisture from the south, winter hangs on high in the atmosphere. The resulting clash of seasons unleashes some of the wildest storms on Earth, buffeting areas from Texas to North Dakota in periodic rounds throughout the spring. A thousand tornadoes may touch down in the United States in a given year, about half of which spin up in late spring and early summer in Tornado Alley.

On May 1, several tornadoes spawned in Kansas and northern Oklahoma along and west of Interstate 35. But only four EF-3 tornadoes have touched down this year. Most tornadoes have been on the weaker end of the scale, with the 17 in Oklahoma in May causing little in the way of damage.

Despite the lackluster season, we have seen a few picturesque storms ­— including the photogenic twister in Laramie, Wyo., on Wednesday.

Hailstorms have made the news this year, however. Stones nearly as large as CDs pummeled Cullman, Ala., in March. One stone set the state record at over five and a half inches in diameter. Softball-size hail fell in Susank, Kan., in May, and again in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Wednesday morning.

Large-scale outbreaks of violent weather are unlikely in the next few months, as the upper-air pattern across the Lower 48 has swiftly transitioned from winter to summer with little in between. While sporadic severe thunderstorms are possible, the thread of widespread severe-weather outbreaks remains low.