Our string of beautiful days continued today, as highs largely settled into the mid-70s to around 80. Despite a small increase in humidity levels, it was still a treat for early June. We continue to warm tomorrow, but it won’t be too bad. First we’ve got a glorious evening and night ahead.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Bubbly clouds of the day tend to dissipate with the loss of heat from the sun, which should help us end up with a mostly clear night. A pleasant evening turns into a comfortably cool night, with lows settling to the near 60 zone in the chilliest spots to the mid-and-upper 60s in the urban centers. Some clouds may be showing up by dawn.

Tomorrow (Friday): The day starts off rather nicely, with a mix of sun and clouds. We should continue to see rays poke through for a good chunk of the day, but clouds are generally thickening with time. We may even have a few showers by late afternoon, especially as we head toward and past sunset. It will be feeling more like summer, with temperatures largely heading toward the mid-80s.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high, as are mold spores. Tree pollen is moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Dallas hail: A hailstorm in the predawn hours Wednesday in Texas seems likely to go down as the most expensive hailstorm of the year. The Weather Channel investigated how it came together.

